Letters to the Editor — April 7, 2021

On NOTA

An analysis concludes that NOTA may not have had an impact in the Kerala election. The analysts were concerned only to a limited extent of the button’s capability to change the winner from X to Y. When in allowing a PIL in 2013, the Supreme Court ordered the Election Commission to provide the voter with a ‘right to reject’ option, hopes ran high of clean elections. Unfortunately, before and after NOTA came into existence, political parties or governments did nothing to strengthen the provision. The button is of no use now, other than for filing a vote count. But, a petition lies in the Court for a direction to the EC to conduct fresh elections wherever the NOTA option recorded the highest number of votes. This is of public interest. Disqualifying all the candidates, who were ejected by voters, from filing nominations again is equally important.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Electoral system

The Hindu published an editorial, “Special no longer” (April 2), carrying biased remarks on the improvement of the electoral system of China’s Hong Kong SAR (special administrative region).

I think it is fair and necessary for your readers to get a real picture with facts and figures upon that.

First, opinions have been solicited from all walks of life in Hong Kong beforehand and, within only 11 days, over 2.38 million Hong Kong residents signed their names at street booths or online to support the decision to improve the electoral system.

Second, since Hong Kong’s return in 1997, the Chinese government has all along fully and faithfully implemented the policies of “One Country, Two Systems”, “Hong Kong people administering Hong Kong” and a high degree of autonomy.

Exercises of democratic rights by Hong Kong residents are guaranteed in accordance with the law, which was never enjoyed or even spoken of during the British colonial period for over 150 years.

Improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong SAR and ensuring “patriots governing Hong Kong” is necessitated by the need to advance “One Country, Two Systems” and maintain stability and security in the SAR.

It is a constitutional power and responsibility of China’s National People’s Congress, and is constitutional, lawful and justified.

In brief, we are convinced that the improved electoral system will help foster a better political, social, legal and business environment and usher in brighter development prospects.

It is hoped that The Hindu could understand Hong Kong-related issues are purely China’s internal affairs.

Wang Xiaojian,