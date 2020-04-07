Letters to the Editor — April 7, 2020

Hate containment

Ever since the announcement of the 21-day national lockdown, the country has come to a grinding halt amid fears of the novel coronavirus spreading far and wide despite strict directives on ensuring social isolation and physical distancing. At a time when the country is hoping for control over the situation, there has been a jarring incident — the detection of the Tablighi Jammat Nizamuddin COVID-19 cluster. Understandably, this case has raised serious concerns and indignation that the ‘jamatees’ have been careless. Strict action according to the law needs to be taken against the event’s organisers. But what is happening now in the backdrop of the incident is far more dangerous than the microbe’s threat. This incident seems to have come as some sort of manna from heaven for hate-mongers to defame a particular community, and create more fissures in Indian society. With a sinister intent of spreading hatred, a number of fake videos are in circulation that portray a particular community in very poor light. It is disheartening that terms such as “corona jihad” are being used. Certain media outlets too seem to be playing a part in this unfortunate campaign. It is sad that this is happening at a time when the Prime Minister has appealed to every Indian to remain united. Those eager to exploit the Nizamuddin incident as a great opportunity to malign a particular community are actually doing great and irreparable damage to the unity and integrity of this great nation. I only pray to god that better sense prevails at this critical juncture and let my great country overcome this enormous crisis soon.

Shafar,

Hyderabad

Needed, an action plan

Following the Prime Minister’s national appeal in the fight against COVID-19, people switched off lights in their homes and lit candles and diyas on Sunday night (Page 1, “PM lights lamp as nation joins hands against virus”, April 6). Unfortunately some resorted to setting off crackers little knowing that India’s toll has surged past 100. Earlier too, on March 22, people hit the streets to celebrate the janata curfew to thank the nation’s essential services providers. The nation needs to be seriously ponder over as to whether the danger of COVID-19 has decreased by banging utensils merrily; rather the event has violated “social distancing”. The need of the hour is better resource management to minimise the hardships of the poor, to augment medical capacity and to provide protective gear to our frontline soldiers who have been crying themselves hoarse about shortages of these protective measures.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh