Letters to The Editor — April 6, 2023

April 06, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST

Moves by China

China appears to be doing things as it wills with the response from the Indian side found to be weak and meandering. This is best illustrated by the oft-repeated remark by the External Affairs Minister, that India’s relations with China are not normal and will return to normal only when the LAC issue is resolved. The Government has not clearly apprised the people of this country what the positional change at the LAC is, in what way relations with China are not normal, and what India’s expectation from China on the LAC issue is. Despite meetings between the Indian and Chinese leaders and other high-ranking officials, China never seems to miss an opportunity to spite India. This only shows that India has failed to judge China and we are not clear on where we stand vis-à-vis China today. Unless clarity emerges, China will do whatever it wants and we will only continue to “closely monitor” what China is doing.

M.D. Ravikanth,

Chennai

State of elephants

Not a day passes without some report or other on the sad plight of elephants in India. The case of a 60-year-old captive elephant, Lalitha, is a case in point. The animal was made to suffer and it is unfortunate that even after the judiciary intervened, her condition worsened. Private ownership of animals should be banned and such elephants rehabilitated.

Rahini Pugazhendhi,

Mayiladuthurai, Tamil Nadu

Exams, disabled students

I write this letter on behalf of my sister who is aurally challenged and mute to draw the attention of the authorities concerned about examination guidelines not being followed by the authorities when it comes to deaf and dumb students enrolled for the three-year diploma under the Punjab State Board of Technical Education, Chandigarh. The Punjab State Board of Technical Education is clearly not following the stipulated guidelines. As a result, my sister had to reappear for the fourth and fifth semesters while four of her classmates had to drop out of the course. Exam practices have to be in the objective format or provision has to be made for a scribe (as stated by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and Department of Disabilities). Students who are handicapped are suffering. They find such hurdles to be a source of depression.

Dinesh Verma,

Patiala, Punjab