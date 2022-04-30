Letters to the Editor — April 30, 2022

Fuel prices

Undoubtedly, VAT imposed on diesel and petrol is one of the reasons behind swelling fuel prices but no border line can be drawn between BJP-ruled States and non-BJP ruled States in this regard. On the other hand, the excise duties levied by the Union government on fuels have increased manifold since 2014. To be precise, while the excise duty imposed on a litre of diesel in 2014 was ₹3.50, currently it is ₹22. Similarly, the excise duty imposed on a litre of petrol in 2014 was ₹2.50; it is now ₹28. Hence, the Prime Minister’s advocacy that only VAT enhances fuel prices is misleading and politically motivated.

Satyanarayan Padhee,

Bargarh, Odisha

The Kerala Finance Minister has categorically stated that Kerala has not hiked the tax on petrol and diesel for the last six years. So, what is the truth? The Prime Minister’s point appears to be that when his government cut duty on diesel and petrol in November 2021, a politically motivated decision taken in the context of Assembly elections in some States, the States ruled by the BJP governments obliged by effecting a corresponding reduction in value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel, while the non-BJP government ruled States did not. How could he have expected the non-BJP governments to oblige when it was a political stunt borne out by the strange restoration of increases immediately after the elections? Instead of smokescreens, what people expect from the Government is an immediate reduction in fuel prices so as to lighten the burden of grave inflationary pressures.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala

The Prime Minister has advised non-BJP ruled States to reduce the VAT on fuel as has supposedly been done by the BJP ruled States. The non-BJP ruled States have naturally taken umbrage at the unsolicited advice and also contested this claim. The top leader should know that he is the Prime Minister for the entire nation. Therefore, he should have advised all States to effect a cut on taxes on the fuel without making a distinction between BJP and non-BJP ruled States. Before asking States to cut taxes on fuel, the Centre should lead the way by being more generous in cutting taxes.

K.R. Jayaprakash Rao,

Mysuru

A balm for J&K

The slew of projects for J&K, if translated into concrete action, could serve as the much-needed balm to soothe the frayed nerves of the long-suffering, woe-begone people of Kashmir. With tourism and trade booming again in the embattled region and cash-rich investors from the United Arab Emirates evincing keen interest to invest there, it may not be long before Kashmir regains its past glory. However, the outreach should be followed up by restoring full statehood and holding free and fair elections. The flip side is the daunting task of having to deal with a section of people for whom peace and normalcy in J&K is anathema to their interests.

Nalini Vijayaraghavan,

Thiruvananthapuram