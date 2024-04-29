Letters to The Editor — April 29, 2024

April 29, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Delayed relief

Financial matters have always been a bone of contention between the Centre and States for long (Page 1, April 28). It is unfortunate that the Union government has released ₹3,730.32 crore towards “relief assistance for natural calamity” from the National Disaster Response Fund to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka only after these States moved the Supreme Court of India. People should not be caught in the silly politics between Centre and States.

Kshirasagara Balaji Rao,

Hyderabad

The move fails to satisfy anyone because the funds have arrived too late and only after the States having approached the top court. The speed and spirit in which assistance was extended to a favoured State in the north is jarring, strengthening the perception of the apathy that the Union government has towards non-BJP-ruled States. Such a policy and attitude will impact the federal structure.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

It is unfortunate that States affected by natural calamities have had to approach the Supreme Court for release of relief funds by the Centre.

The objective of disaster relief is to enable States to overcome a crisis. The delay in releasing funds by the Centre points to a sour, stained relationship with some States.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

‘The bloc and PMs’

One is really at a loss to fathom as to where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was able to scoop the information that should the INDIA bloc be voted to power, it plans to have five PMs over five years (Inside pages, April 28). The top leader’s ingenuity seems to know no bounds! After ‘vanishing mangalsutras’ and ‘x-rays being used to peer into household safes’, his spinmasters seem to be in overdrive compiling fanciful stories. We might have more yarns being spun till the entire election campaign draws to a close!

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru