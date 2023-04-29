Letters to The Editor — April 29, 2023

April 29, 2023 12:24 am | Updated April 28, 2023 11:08 pm IST

Maoist attack

It is disheartening that yet another meticulously planned and well-calculated ambush has claimed the lives of our security personnel. The Maoist problem is a long-standing one, arising from socio-economic issues. It may be recalled that at one point, demonetisation was hailed as the panacea to wipe out terrorism and Naxalism from the country. The Dantewada attack only makes it imperative that the government adopt a holistic and whole-hearted approach to root out the menace of naxalism.

Satyanarayan Padhee,

Bargarh, Odisha

The words of the former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh, in 2009, still ring true: “Naxalism is “the greatest internal security threat to our country.” Anti-insurgency operations seem to be falling short and lapses are distressing. The network of informers must be neutralised. It is time to revisit the anti-insurgency operations in earnest.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

India-China talks

The relationship between India and China is undoubtedly one that is hostile. The consistent breach of agreements by China has only worsened ties.

Both countries ought to realise that their border talk meetings are becoming more symbolic and are largely futile. By all accounts, China appears to be striving to enhance its bargaining power during several rounds of meetings with its transgressions.

Aanya Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Illegal sand mining

The murder of a village administrative officer in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu should awaken the Tamil Nadu government from its deep slumber and take stringent action against a cabal with political links and those in the construction business. The culprits are black sheep in certain government departments. There are also certain elements with powerful political connections who are plundering natural resources.

K. Chellappan,

Chennai

Insensitive

The case of certain remarks having been made by the top leader, at a conclave of a private channel (Inside pages, “Opposition leaders flay PM’s remarks, says suicide is not a joke”, April 28), is one of insensitivity. Whatever the defence being made in some quarters about the “joke”, the point is that there needs to be an understanding of the seriousness of mental health issues. One wonders how family members and friends grieving over the loss of loved ones would have felt. There are young people in distress, especially students, and there is a need to improve mental health services to save lives.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Drama in real life

The report on mountaineer Baljeet Kaur getting a second lease of life after she went missing during a mountain trek to the summit of Annapurna 1, is a tale of incredible grit and determination. (Inside pages, April 28). It is a reminder that extraordinary courage and mountaineering skills can work in the face of adversity.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Harry Belafonte

He was a “barrier-smashing singer, actor and civil rights activist”. The passing of Harry Belafonte, singer and civil rights activist, is a great loss.

He dismantled several stereotypes and broke racial barriers in the U.S. It is rare to find a singer-actor go beyond his field to work tirelessly for the welfare of the downtrodden. In this respect, Belafonte was a pioneer in several path-breaking movements. His legacy of unfettered commitment to make a difference to the lives of the oppressed must not be allowed to fade away and instead, continue to guide humanity in its quest for an equitable world.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital, Uttarakhand

‘Royals’ day

Thursday’s match at the Sawai Mansingh stadium, Jaipur (‘Sport’ page, April 28) was disappointing. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s onslaught sealed the fate of CSK. CSK’s Devon Conway could not find his rhythm and the team’s batting line up was humbled by the might of Adam Zampa and Ravichandran Ashwin at the most crucial moments.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

