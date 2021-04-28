Letters to the Editor — April 28, 2021

Role of EC

It’s regrettable that the Madras High Court was so harsh to the Election Commission for failing to ensure that COVID-19 protocols were adhered to during elections (“‘ECI failed in making parties adhere to norms’”, April 27). The anguish of the court is understandable, but singling out the EC is a case of missing the woods for the trees. The court has taken the EC head-on but has said nothing about politicians who threw all caution to the winds. The Prime Minister himself boasted in West Bengal when cases were soaring that he had never seen such a large crowd. Such scathing criticism should have been directed against politicians when they were campaigning. They should have been warned that they would be disqualified if they didn’t stick to COVID-19 protocols.

V. Subramanian,

Chennai

The EC has finally decided to take some action, by issuing an order informing parties that they cannot hold any victory rallies after the Assembly election results are announced (“EC bans victory processions on or after counting day amid COVID-19 surge”, April 28, web). But what happens if the EC’s orders are not followed? It is crucial to know this as we will witness a further surge in cases and deaths otherwise.

Hemachandra Basappa,

Bengaluru

It was unfortunate to see the EC being a silent spectator during the rallies when all COVID-19 protocols were violated by parties and the people. The EC should have pulled up leaders and parties for their irresponsible behaviour.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

Vaccine inequity

The Central government has unfairly put the burden of vaccinating people in the age group of 18-45 on the State governments which already have empty coffers due to the pandemic and non-receipt of GST dues from the Centre (“Unfair and dangerous”, April 27). And what makes it worse is that it is allowing for differential pricing. The political establishment has demonstrated its insensitivity to the sufferings of the marginalised sections in many ways in recent times: by imposing a sudden lockdown which threw many out of jobs, leaving migrant workers in the lurch, framing new labour laws to deprive workers of their rights, and allowing companies to profit during a pandemic. It is sad that policies are not driven by concepts of social justice and inclusive growth.

N. Raveendra Babu,

Hyderabad

India couldn’t ensure fewer exports and ramp up production of vaccines for our own. Now our leaders have suddenly woken up and are trying to give manufacturers a free hand to make huge profits. The COVID-19 vaccine is a necessity for all of us. If now too we resort to vaccine inequity, we are sure to lose a portion of our population as they won’t be able to afford the vaccines.

Madhusree Guha,

Kolkata

Special treatment

That the Delhi government has acted on the High Court’s request is unfortunate (“Ashoka Hotel to be used as COVID-19 facility for judges”, April 27). It is giving judges special treatment as a privileged class. When Dr. Manmohan Singh is in AIIMS, why such privileges for judges?

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi