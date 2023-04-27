Letters to The Editor — April 27, 2023

April 27, 2023 12:24 am | Updated April 26, 2023 10:58 pm IST

Labour and output

The DMK government’s move to amend the Factories Act, 1948 to increase daily working hours for labour — it is now on hold — is not worthy of what is called the ‘Dravidian model of governance’. That development economist Jean Drèze has been explicit in saying that the Tamil Nadu government did not consult the Economic Advisory Council, is a matter of concern (‘Tamil Nadu’, April 26). Looked at from the human angle, such an idea diminishes intrinsic human worth and constitutes an infringement of hard-won labour rights. Labour laws should not be inimical to the interests of the labouring classes. Overwork cannot be justified in the name of accelerating production. The need to attract investment or boost manufacturing cannot be met at the cost of health and dignity. Workers who live by their labour should not be made a casualty to the profit-making of employers (read rapacious corporate behemoths).

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Parkash Singh Badal

An era in the contemporary political history of Punjab has ended with the passing of Parkash Singh Badal (Inside pages, April 26). The secret of his political standing lay in his tremendous grassroots connect with the ordinary worker, cementing his credentials as a mass leader. He was respected across the political spectrum, and his contributions to society and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people of Punjab will be remembered for years to come. The fact is that

he belonged to a class of politicians that is hard to find in today’s age.

Ramesh G. Jethwani,

Bengaluru

Garbage disposal

I have been living near Arunachala, in Tiruvannamalai, for 30 years — a period that has seen the Girivallam road being transformed from a mud road to an asphalt road that is very well maintained especially during full moon when lakhs visit the place. However, there is the issue of garbage collection. Garbage is being disposed of in a lake near a granite quarry, which is close to where I live. Garbage disposal in a water body is senseless. We live to the west of a mountain, where there is no proper dumpsite for garbage.

Apparently, the District Collector has asked the tahsildar to enable space for garbage disposal but there is no application of mind as can be seen in the way garbage is being disposed of.

There needs to be a proper dumpsite; there is already a site planned, but action is not forthcoming. There need to be modern facilities at the site to enable composting, recycling and even garbage burning with an incinerator.

Jens Ruff,

Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu

