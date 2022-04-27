Letters to the Editor — April 27, 2022

People show the way

It is most gratifying that the residents of Jahangirpuri — across all faiths, children and adults — took out a Tiranga yatra to spread the message of peace and communal harmony. They deserve full praise. In one stroke they have shown the political class in a poor light. The event should open the eyes of all political leaders who ought to have made efforts to ensure communal harmony.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana

The bold step by the residents in Delhi to unite despite the traumatic events sends a strong message to the ruling establishment that there is still hope for India — there are many who will turn away from the politics of hatred. This gesture of solidarity, a rarity today, has offset the stony silence by some of the top leaders.

Abdul Assis P.A.,

Kandassankadavu, Thrissur, Kerala

It is very reassuring to read about there being basic harmony between communities. What the Government could not achieve, as peace and understanding, has been proven by ordinary people.

Mohammed Ikramulla,

Hyderabad

Stop food wastage

Scientists predict the world population crossing the 10-billion mark by 2050, frighteningly enough where the globe will face severe food shortages. In the next 27 years the demand for food will have increased by 70%. In such a scary foreboding scenario, the Food Waste Index Report 2021 released by the UN Environment Programme says that in 2019, around 931 million tonnes of food were wasted at the global level, with 61% from households. Governments and other international bodies must develop policies to reduce food loss and wastage. There must also be coordination among food supply chain actors. Educating people on “safe food handling, proper food storage in households and understanding ‘best before’ dates” will be of use.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai