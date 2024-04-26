Letters to The Editor — April 26, 2024

April 26, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Sharper attacks

It is a sorry state of affairs when the Prime Minister of a secular country begins to target another party by saying that if that party came to power it would distribute wealth to a particular community. I presume that the Bharatiya Janata Party is losing hope of retaining power on its own and so is playing the religious card to polarise voters. The Indian Overseas Congress president Sam Pitroda too has unnecessarily stirred up a hornet’s nest regarding inheritance tax prevalent in the United States, which does not fit in here.

Kolikonda Sarathbabu,

Khammam, Telangana

As equality before the law for all Indians is enshrined in the Constitution and the Congress addresses it in its election manifesto, the Prime Minister calling it a ‘‘dangerous game’‘ is nothing but divisive and aimed at whipping up passions towards a certain community, which is an agenda in itself (Page 1, April 25). As inflammatory speeches and hurting religious sentiments have become an integral part of Mr. Modi’s election rallies and are violative of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of People Act, that only the Prime Minister is getting away with anything — all under the very gaze of the Election Commission of India — leaves a lot to be desired.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

No former Prime Minister of India including A.B. Vajpayee has stooped to such a low level as the incumbent one in targeting the political Opposition. That there is demand for action against the top leader indicates how grave his speech and its impact is. One hopes that good sense prevails on Mr. Modi which makes him understand that he is the Prime Minister of the country — and for people of all faiths.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

As a senior citizen and professor, I have been racking my brain to try and decode the statement of the Prime Minister on the Congress’s election manifesto — that its promises of social justice and wealth redistribution would be detrimental to the nation, deprive people of their rights, and harm Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs. Having found no rationale, I have concluded that it is a last-ditch effort on the part of the BJP to try and polarise the electorate, and create social unrest for electoral gains, On the achievements of the Modi government for the last 10 years and promises for next five, there is no mention of unemployment, rising prices, poverty, and corruption.

The Introduction of bullet trains and making India the third largest economy in the world simply do not translate into benefiting the common man.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram