Letters to The Editor — April 26, 2023

Cheetah project

The passing of two African cheetahs introduced in India is shocking (Page 1, “After death of two cheetahs, M.P. seeks new site for the felines”, April 25). The request of the Madhya Pradesh Forest Department to the Centre, for an “alternative” site for the cats, raises questions about the rationale behind the selection of the particular habitat the cats are in now.

Considering the scant regard the government of the day has for science, especially Charles Darwin’s Theory of Evolution, one cannot brush aside the criticism from the “international community of cheetah experts and biologists” about this project for its “unscientific approach”. One hopes that the issues of a lack of space and prey for the African cheetahs will be addressed with the help of experts.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

The statements by some of the senior officials associated with the project, that the terrestrial space required by a cheetah is unknown, and that 50% survival of the translocated felines would be considered a success for the project, are appalling. To top all of this, we are bent on christening the animals with Indianised names, an example being ‘Oban’ to ‘Pavan’.

Dr. Sam Vijay Kumar J.,

Vanur, Villupuram, Tamil Nadu

Liquor policy

That the Tamil Nadu government has revoked its decision on liquor consumption in marriage halls and non-commercial premises only begs the question why such a decision was made in the first place. Of course there would have been undesirable repercussions had it been allowed. Important decisions need to be well thought out.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

COVID-19 cases

The sudden spike in COVID-19 cases is an indication that the wily virus is still on the prowl. Even if COVID-19 is becoming endemic, all attempts must be made to increase the rate of vaccination.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Thiruvananthapuram