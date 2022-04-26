Letters to the Editor — April 26, 2022

Ineffective

The developmental measures introduced, and on the anvil, for Jammu and Kashmir (Page 1 and Editorial, both April 25) might reduce Dilli ki doori (distance from Delhi) but it remains a billion dollar question whether they would reduce dil ki doori (distance from the heart). The Prime Minister knows, or must know, that “Man doesn’t live by bread alone”. The hostility towards the present dispensation lingers... even the promise of the restoration of statehood remains a mirage.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

New role

While the credentials of Prashant Kishor as an election strategist are undisputed, it would be interesting to see the kind of role he assumes, if inducted into the Congress. Having worked for political parties with conflicting ideologies, and quite successfully so, he does understand the pulse of the voter. But the voter’s perception of Mr. Kishor remains unestablished. While some people do look up to him for his political acumen, he also comes across as a sellsword who offers his services to the highest bidder, by representing parties across the spectrum. His transition from a poll strategist to a full-time politician will not be too difficult given that he has already mastered the art of party-hopping — the most important attribute required of a politician in today’s political landscape.

Deepak Prabhakar,

Chennai