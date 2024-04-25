Letters to The Editor — April 25, 2024

April 25, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

It appears that the Bharatiya Janata Party’s lofty goal of ‘crossing 400 seats’ in the ongoing general elections is facing hurdles. This can be read in the silence after much chest thumping. The rhetoric has now moved to tapping religious narratives. The lowest point was in conveniently interpreting the Congress party’s manifesto on income distribution and inequality. It is surprising to have the Prime Minister of India stoop so low.

Soundarrajan,

Chennai

There may be many who are criticising the Prime Minister for his recent speech in Rajasthan by terming it as hate towards a particular religion. But the Congress and its allies seem to have conveniently forgotten that they have been the pioneers in using the caste and religion tag. It is unfortunate that our political leaders are stooping so low in order to divide the people for their own benefits. This needs to be condemned and the only way is to vote wisely.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

As a senior citizen aged 92, I long to see a newly elected government at the Centre which has Cabinet Ministers are honest and straightforward in their dealings and transactions. Voters should think twice before exercising their franchise. I hope all voters have my sincere plea in mind.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai

At Chepauk

If Ruturaj Gaikwad showed what power-hitting is all about, Marcus Stoinis showed that savage-hitting can do the trick (‘Sport’ page, April 24). He scored his runs with utmost ease and in style. His progressive decimation of CSK’s bowling attack once again underscored the need to clear the boundary on a regular basis. He is an abundantly gifted player who may not suit Test cricket but is an essential member of any squad in the shorter formats of the game. One feels sorry for the yellow supporters who left the ground in total disbelief. I wish to see a few more match-winning knocks from this Australian powerhouse.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu