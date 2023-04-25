Letters to The Editor — April 25, 2023

April 25, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Run ends

The arrest of Amritpal Singh could bring down the curtain on the second, and unsuccessful, attempt at fostering separatism in Punjab. On deeper reflection, it must be understood that the mischief in Punjab is far from over. That informed citizens have distanced themselves from this second attempt at destabilising peace in the border State shows that separatism has no large support. However, ,Amritpal Singh and his ‘followers’ did succeed in taking the law into their hands when they attacked the Ajnala police station. It is important for the State and central governments to reflect over why and how an anti-social element was able to unite people behind the call for Khalistan years after insurgency in the Punjab was tackled.

Narendra Dani,

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

Green havens

As an employee of the Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bengaluru, it was a pleasure to read the article on the importance of botanical gardens (Editorial page, April 22). I wish that people who throng malls and other hangout spots rediscover the magic of botanical gardens.

Abhishek M.R.,

Bengaluru

The article will, hopefully, also turn the spotlight towards existing gardens. In the Government Botanical Garden in Ooty/Udhagamandalam (Ootacamund), for instance, one can see huge piles of garbage, wild growth and a general failure to maintain the plants. Much of this is the result of staff welfare issues since the beginning of March. Tourists and other visitors have a right to experience the sheer delights of Mother nature.

J.W. Prabakar,

Udhagamandalam, The Nilgiris

Sachin, at 50

One of the finest batsmen the gentleman’s game has ever seen, Sachin Tendulkar has often invited comparisons with stalwarts including cricketing legends such as Don Bradman, Brian Lara and others. Discipline, determination and devotion were what took Sachin to the pinnacle of glory (‘Sport’ page, April 24).

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru