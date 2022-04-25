Letters to the Editor — April 25, 2022

Demolition drive

What we witnessed in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on April 20 is also due to the indifference of the media which has failed to highlight the misuse of the ‘bulldozer’ during the election campaign in Uttar Pradesh. The Election Commission of India was also silent, which paved the way for the misuse of construction equipment in election campaigns. There were media reports, in July 2020, that have highlighted the Centre asking States and Union Territories not to insist on registration and driving licence for ‘heavy road-building and rehabilitation equipment besides heavy earthmoving machinery’, with the reason that they do not fall under the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA). If earthmoving equipment does not fall under the ambit of the MVA, why were bulldozers allowed near venues of election meetings in U.P.? This does not mean they can be freely used for political purposes including the transportation of ruling party workers and supporters.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad

While there has been outrage over the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri, there has hardly been much media attention on the demolition of religious structures in Rajasthan. Is this because Rajasthan is a Congress-ruled State? The media needs to be investigate the entire issue and present all the facts without any bias, be it Jahangirpuri or Rajasthan.

Sankar S.,

Kochi

The process adopted in removing illegal structures needs to be corrected. Unfortunately, our system is such that the authorities have to take recourse to legal procedures even in cases where everyone knows about the illegality of the said structures. This is where unscrupulous elements take advantage. In a majority of cases, the political leadership is responsible for encroachments. This means that there is an urgent need to amend our existing laws governing such illegal practices. Otherwise, the hands of the authorities would be tied for ever.

Govardhana Myneedu,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

The demolitions in Jahangirpuri jeopardise the criminal justice system, as the principle of retaliation is not what we follow. or should follow, in India. Tyrannical action by not issuing prior notice or giving those affected the right to appeal only creates the perception of punitive measure against some.

R.V. Lelix Lal,

Thiruvananthapuram

Ties with the U.K.

The two-day India visit by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems successful and was quite visible in his body language. The bilateral relationship between India and the U.K. would improve dramatically with the Free Trade Agreement, also helping Britain post-Brexit.

Pratapa Reddy Yaramala,

Tiruvuru, Andhra Pradesh

Inquiry and result

One wonders whether the ongoing interrogation of Sasikala, former AIADMK leader and aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, in connection with the Kodanad estate dacoity-cum-murder case will lead to a breakthrough.

Inquiry commissions and Special Investigating Teams cost the exchequer a great amount of money. The public needs to know whether there will be a solid result, expecially in this very mysterious case.

Mani Natarajan,

Chennai