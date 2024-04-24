Letters to The Editor — April 24, 2024

April 24, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

It is extremely unfortunate for Indian democracy that the Election Commission of India initially “declined to comment” on the Prime Minister’s speech in Rajasthan (April 23). Why is it not surprising!

Almost every institution in this country has been diminished under this government.

The people of India now look up to the Supreme Court of India to save the nation.

Mr. Modi has proved time and again that he is capable of inflicting attacks on India’s secular and democratic fabric. Such a sharp campaign will only alienate Muslims. Distrust has been kindled in the minds of other minority communities. Words of hate are best avoided.

Unnikrishnan S. Menon,

Puthenchira, Thrissur, Kerala

The speech clearly constitutes an act prejudicial to the maintenance of peace and harmony between different religious groups. It is most unfortunate that the process of ‘hate preaching’ has undermined the self-respect and self-confidence of the minorities. The dissemination of hate is changing India.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

