ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — April 24, 2024

April 24, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

It is extremely unfortunate for Indian democracy that the Election Commission of India initially “declined to comment” on the Prime Minister’s speech in Rajasthan (April 23). Why is it not surprising!

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost every institution in this country has been diminished under this government.

The people of India now look up to the Supreme Court of India to save the nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Modi has proved time and again that he is capable of inflicting attacks on India’s secular and democratic fabric. Such a sharp campaign will only alienate Muslims. Distrust has been kindled in the minds of other minority communities. Words of hate are best avoided.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Unnikrishnan S. Menon,

Puthenchira, Thrissur, Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

The speech clearly constitutes an act prejudicial to the maintenance of peace and harmony between different religious groups. It is most unfortunate that the process of ‘hate preaching’ has undermined the self-respect and self-confidence of the minorities. The dissemination of hate is changing India.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US