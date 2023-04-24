Letters to The Editor — April 24, 2023

April 24, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Poonch attack

The terror attack in Poonch has happened despite a much touted claim of improvement on the ground. How safe will holding the G-20 meeting in Srinagar next month be?

Ravi Mathur,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Five soldiers being attacked in Poonch in a terror attack exposes the grave lapses in routine patrolling and how intelligence reports should be worked upon in sensitive areas. Despite the overwhelming presence of Army and paramilitary forces all over Jammu and Kashmir, and the border, extremist elements appear to be continuing to strike at will. Insurgency in the Valley is a direct fallout of how the successive regimes have handled the Kashmir issue and the way in which bilateral ties with Pakistan have panned out over the decades.

Political will to establish cordial relations in order to find lasting peace on the ground on both sides of the border is key to ending extremism.

Prabhu Raj R.,

Bengaluru

Importance of Karnataka

The Karnataka Assembly election, and a major State election, will be a crucial test for the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge; more so because it happens to be his home State (Page 1, April 22). Winning Karnataka would definitely enhance the stature of Mr. Kharge and help him to manage the affairs of the Congress better.

But, will he be able to pull off a win, given the internecine battles within the party in Karnataka? It is sad that even at this stage when the party should have been formulating strategies to fight the several State and general elections, the party president is struggling to make peace between regional leaders. The party needs to concentrate on the larger issue of preparing the party to face the challenges ahead as well as uniting the rest of the Opposition to try and take on the formidable ruling party.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

‘Caged parrot’

It is doubtful whether former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik would have been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over an alleged insurance “scam” had he not raised certain questions related to national security, recently. His summoning by the investigating agency only creates the perception that the agency has become a willing tool at the behest of the powers that be. Will the CBI ever admit or understand that its credibility and standing depend on its acting without fear or favour?

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

‘Evolution’ dropped

I am writing this letter to express my disappointment with the decision by the National Council of Educational Research and Training to exclude the topic of ‘evolution’ from the class 10 science textbook. “Nothing in biology makes sense except in the light of evolution,” is a quote by geneticist and evolutionary biologist Theodosius Dobzhansky, highlighting the critical importance of understanding evolution in the study of biology. Evolution is a fundamental concept that explains the diversity of life on our planet and the underlying mechanisms responsible for the evolutionary changes.

The exclusion of evolution from the science curriculum is a significant loss for our students. It not only hinders their ability to grasp the subject matter but also denies them the opportunity to learn about one of the most exciting and thought-provoking fields of science.

Furthermore, the exclusion of evolution from the curriculum sends a wrong message to the students, suggesting that the scientific consensus on evolution lacks credibility or is open to debate. It is essential to remember that evolution is not just a theory but a well-established scientific fact supported by overwhelming evidence.

I urge the NCERT to reconsider its decision and include the topic of evolution in the class 10 science curriculum. It is time we acknowledge the importance of evolution in the field of biology and offer our students a comprehensive and well-rounded education.

Aneesh E.M.,

Malappuram, Kerala

In a ‘whiter’ vein

The snippet, “What is the cause of hair turning grey?”, was interesting (‘Science’ page – ‘Question Corner’, April 23). I recall the quote by Lailah Gifty Akita, the writer: “The paradox of life; I wish to have a healthy long life. But no one wants to show the glory of the grey hair.”

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

At Chepauk

It was a real clinical performance by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Chepauk on April 21. As things stand, CSK is playing like a champion team, though it lacks a good pace battery.

One hopes to see CSK progressing smoothly and win to give a fitting farewell to Captain Cool.

Vinay Mahadevan,

Al Nahada 1, Dubai, U.A.E.