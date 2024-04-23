Letters to The Editor — April 23, 2024

April 23, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Divisive talk

It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has twisted the utterances of his predecessor Dr. Manmohan Singh. Mr. Modi has even gone to the extent to say that the “‘urban Naxal’ ideology of the Congress would even deprive the women of their auspicious mangal sutra” (Page 1, “Cong. will hand private wealth to Muslims: PM”, April 22). What a blatant attempt to divide the people in the name of their community, creed and religion!

One really wonders why the Election Commission of India is remaining a mute spectator over such unparliamentary thought being delivered by the Prime Minister of India, who is supposed to be the representative of all Indians belonging to different communities and religions. One really dreads to think of the fate of the minorities, particularly Muslims, if the BJP-led NDA retains power.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

The top leader’s unbridled ranting is perhaps the most diabolical and unabashed attempt at religious polarisation and fear mongering. Does this not amount to violating the Model Code of Conduct as making hate speeches is an offence? Will the Election Commission of India take note and act?

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

Whenever hate speeches were delivered by party men and women in the BJP in the past, neutral observers would lament and wonder why the Prime Minister was quiet and not advising his party people to shun hate speech. But when the Prime Minister himself openly indulges in Islamophobia and hate speeches, who do we go to and complain? The Prime Minister has cast political ethics and election code aside. His speech is nothing but a blatant threat to Indian Muslims, who are already on tenterhooks. How are they to survive if the BJP comes to power again?

A.A.H.K. Ghori,

Chennai

The speech is sure to not only create a sense of fear amongst some of losing their hard-earned wealth but also create a sense of hatred against Muslims. A person of Mr. Modi’s stature trying to create a divide between two religions in a peaceful country like ours is very unfortunate and needs to be condemned by his own party. I hope the Election Commission will take note of this speech and take suitable action.

Gopalaswamy J.,

Chennai

