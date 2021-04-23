Letters to the Editor — April 23, 2021

23 April 2021 00:02 IST

State of care

India is never known to have a robust medical care system — there is negligence, shortages and defective planning at almost every stage; in these turbulent days, the frontline warriors seem to be carrying on nonetheless with single-minded focus. Immediately after tragedies come the routine statements, high-level inquiries and compensation. Unless there are stringent punishments in place, and visible action, nothing will change. It will be the topic for a day or two and forgotten the next (Page 1, “24 COVID-19 patients in Nashik die without oxygen as gas leaks”, April 22).

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Vaccine pricing

The differential pricing on vaccines for the Centre, the States and private hospitals is sure to embolden black marketing.

Though the government is claiming the availability of ‘Remdesivir’, the reality is otherwise. Vaccines earmarked for the Centre and State could go into the hands of private parties. The fallout could be a rigging of records and non-availability of vaccines in government hospitals. The Centre ought to revisit its pricing policy.

Deepak Singhal

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Towards racial justice

The conviction of white former police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd, an African-American, has established that gone are the days when a perpetrator of a murder for reason of race could escape punishment by exploiting the loopholes in the judicial system. The verdict has been more significant for recognising that Floyd was a human being.

How far the guilty verdict will act as a deterrent to other white police of Chauvin’s ilk remains to be seen especially as racism is still entrenched in America.

Police brutality against people of colour is a by-product of ‘systemic racism’ in America. Police reforms such as banning the chokehold are absolutely necessary to curb racial violence by the white-dominated police force. But to bring about real and enduring change, the realisation that all — all people from all backgrounds — are the same under the skin and equal should dawn on everyone.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

The conviction of Derek Chauvin marks the dramatic end to a case that transfixed the world and became a flash point in a raging debate about police brutality versus race. Though the verdict is not going to resolve the systemic racism and police excesses in America overnight, it will serve as a decisive moment for marginalised communities in the country seeking justice against the abuses of power. America has always been very adept at giving the impression that it is equality-based and democratic. But is it really so?

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Inside of a year from the date of George Floyd’s passing, a U.S. judge has delivered a decisive verdict. Chauvin’s day-to-day trial was telecast live on TV. The prosecutor and defence attorney examined witnesses deftly with their soft approach and without intimidation. In our country, a criminal trial goes hysterical. Why cannot our courts emulate the proceedings of this trial and endeavour to complete criminal trials? A simple cheque dishonour complaint takes years to reach terminus. Our judicial system is vibrant, but our criminal justice system is archaic.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

The visuals of the victim losing his life due to police brutality did jolt the world’s conscience. The verdict should now spell hope for racial justice in American society. The POTUS’s remarks following the verdict give rise to optimism.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh