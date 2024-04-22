GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Letters to The Editor — April 22, 2024
April 22, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Deserve praise

The dedication and the determination of India’s election officials who have trekked through dense forests and across rivers to ensure that no voter is left behind is something that must be praised. They deserve a salute for their commitment and passion as they have gone the extra mile to uphold democracy. Celebrate these unsung heroes who try and ensure that every vote counts.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai

On omissions

There have been many complaints made by voters in Tamil Nadu of their names having been ‘deleted’ from the voters’ list. It can be argued that it is the responsibility of the voter to check this. But the Election Commission of India (ECI) cannot escape responsibility if a whole bunch of names goes missing — in some instances 80 names or more in a booth, or about a lakh of names in a constituency. The ECI may recall its undertaking to the Supreme Court of India that it will not remove any name without prior intimation to the person concerned. The ECI should start depending on technology rather than on part-time booth-level officers.

Gopalaswamy J.,

Chennai

Related Topics

letters

