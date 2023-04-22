Letters to The Editor — April 22, 2023

April 22, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Judgments on Thursday

The news report, “67 accused in Naroda village massacre case acquitted” (Inside pages, April 21), is another dark spot in the history of independent India. The Wikipedia page entry on the subject (“Naroda Patiya massacre”) has very strong and graphic descriptions. Coming back to the news report on the Naroda verdict, one has, on the same page of the newspaper, another report, “Congress to appeal against verdict rejecting Rahul’s plea for stay on conviction”. The way events are turning out makes one ponder over the course of justice.

G. Radhakrishnan,

Thiruvananthapuram

If a special court is unable to find anyone to be an ‘accused person’, then should not the judiciary direct the police or the CBI to find out who was responsible? Are we witnessing a new India where rioters are acquitted, the Opposition is put behind bars for raising issues against the government, and rapists are treated like war heroes? We wait to see whether the family members of the dead will be served justice in their lifetime.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad, Haryana

One cannot help juxtaposing the Rahul Gandhi case with that of the Naroda Gam massacre case. The stark difference between the two judgments is a telling comment on the state of the justice delivery system. Was there no evidence at all against those who were pronounced ‘not guilty’? If the accused were all innocent, who were the persons who carried out the massacre? Courts cannot afford to lose their credibility and drive ordinary citizens to despair.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Bovine TB

Another dimension to human TB is the transmission of Bovine Tuberculosis to humans; it causes symptoms similar to human TB. Periodic testing of cattle, avoiding unpasteurised milk and dairy products, and ensuring the hard boiling of milk before consumption are essential steps.

Dr. V. Purushothaman,

Chennai