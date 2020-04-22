Letters to the Editor — April 22, 2020

Safety and dignity

Abuse, violence, social alienation, facing boycott, apathy from the hierarchy and government authorities are all situations a doctor has to face in professional life. More so when an unprecedented situation such as the pandemic exists. Disheartening incidents such as locals being aggressive towards health-care staff who are on rounds conducting checks and screening, gruesome incidents such as locals and mobs again disrupting the last rites of health professionals — examples being cases in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai — are instances which can only be attributed to the manifestation of underlying and deep-rooted stigmas present in certain sections of Indian society. The Indian Medical Association has a right to lodge a protest against these atrocities. Of what use was there having the exercise of Indians clapping and banging kitchen utensils on March 22 to thank health-care professionals? This has not done any favour to health workers. The Centre should respond to the demand by doctors proposing an ordinance to protect hospitals, doctors and health-care workers It may do a world of good if messages of social awareness on this subject are spread out in on public platforms.

Dr. Jayasekharan V.P.,

Payyanur, Kannur, Kerala

It is upsetting that a doctor who lost his life to the coronavirus was denied dignity in his last rites. There is no dearth of news reports about doctors and public health personnel being manhandled while discharging their duties. Governments should stop this dangerous trend from spreading further to avoid frontline workers becoming demoralised. The mindless attacks on doctors are no less inhuman than attacks of terrorists on innocents. Indeed cases of such behaviour are against the nation’s interests especially in the time of a pandemic. Governments ought to introduce an ordinance to deal with miscreants sternly.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

The highly condemnable incident has not only brought to the fore the ignorance and lack of understanding about the pandemic but has also laid bare the stigma associated with COVID- 19-affected patients and the lack of empathy towards them. Doctors are risking their lives to save people from the jaws of death. When will this fact dawn on the rest of us? Under these circumstances, a sustained awareness campaign about the disease with the focus on the right facts assumes significance. The denial of dignity to the dead casts a shadow on India’s claim of being a civilised society.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

The mob’s hounding of the kin and colleagues of the doctor should make even a heart of stone bleed. It is a pity that the neurosurgeon had to suffer this indignity in death after selflessly serving humanity for decades. The misinformation that the virus could spread to others even from bodies may have been the reason behind the violent reaction. The police should take strong action against the protesters so that such incidents do not recur.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

It is shocking that an unruly mob robbed a solemn moment of respect and honour for a professional who had dedicated his life to saving lives. It is a moment of deep shame. It is heartening that the Madras High Court has reacted. There is no difference between terrorists who massacre innocents and thugs who attack saviours.

S. Seshadri,

Chennai

The authorities and the media should be proactive now to dispel the fears and the apprehensions of the common man as far as the coronavirus is concerned. The media should realise its additional responsibilities of educating people instead of being involved in the pursuit of making news sound sensational and to elevate ratings. As people are heavily reliant on the media, especially during the lockdown, newspersons must enlighten the public.

S. Raja Mohamed Kamil,

Vaniyambadi, Tamil Nadu

Case of respect

I was taken aback by the news item (OpEd page, April 21), “President Gives Evidence in Court” (‘From the Archives – Fifty Years Ago, April 21, 1970), where the former President of India, V.V. Giri, created history — the first time that the country’s President had appeared before a court of law. That Mr. Giri, as Head of State, was permitted to be examined in Rashtrapati Bhavan but gave up this privilege and submitted himself to the court, as any other ordinary witness, is remarkable. This gesture showed how much respect constitutional heads and leaders gave to constitutional values and democratic procedures. Those who are a part of the political setting now, which pays scant attention to the Constitution and looks the other way when it comes to horse trading and crossovers, should take a leaf out of Mr. Giri's book.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai