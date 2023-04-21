Letters to The Editor — April 21, 2023

April 21, 2023 12:24 am | Updated April 20, 2023 11:09 pm IST

Most populous country

That India is slated to top the world population chart evokes mixed feelings. On the one hand it sets alarm bells ringing in terms of the core issues of adequate food, shelter and jobs. On the other hand, the dip in the fertility rate augurs well for the economy and the welfare of future generations. But a word of caution: countries such as China experimented with the ‘one-child norm’ and gave it up very recently after analysing the country’s needs. A cautious approach taking the future into account is the right course for population control and growth in our country.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

The projection presents itself as both a challenge and an opportunity for India. In order to have more mouths adequately fed, we need to plan things well. The problem of plenty might lead to plenty of problems. We ought to keep track of the fertility rate. Family planning needs an urgent revamp.

Ayyasseri Raveendranath,

Aranmula, Kerala

I remember reading an article two decades ago that India would surpass China’s population in the year 2043. This has turned out to be grossly off the mark! While roti, kapda aur makan will remain an issue, a newer and unfaced problem will be in finding avenues to profitably engage this mega human congregation in nation building. The challenge will lie in steering this humongous group towards an ideal society.

Dr. Sam Vijay Kumar J.,

Vanur, Villupuram, Tamil Nadu

Police excesses

I happened to watch the Tamil film, Viduthalai, recently, which portrays police excess in a blood-curdling way. Here, a police officer is shown plucking out the nails of a suspect using a pair of pliers — a reminder that there are real-life examples. (Tamil Nadu, April 20). Law and order should be maintained but without third-degree methods and a breach of human rights.

P. Bharath Varun,

Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Ratings for rhetoric

It is good to know about the Centre’s proposed move (Page 1, “More age-appropriate ratings for films soon”, April 20). But it is not films alone that have a lasting impact on young minds; the speeches of politicians have that potential too. Nowadays it is not uncommon to see some politicians coming up with slogans — a cocktail of hatred and violence — to improve their ‘career prospects’. Will there be any move to have age-appropriate ratings for politicians’ speeches and slogans, regardless of their party affiliations?

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

