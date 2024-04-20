Letters to The Editor — April 20, 2024

April 20, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Voting experience

The excited faces of first-timers, the curious faces of old-timers, the flashing of cameras in selfie booths after voting, the posse of policemen standing guard, volunteers guiding voters, the beep of the EVM after voting and a voter’s pride after leaving the booth with an inked finger was the scene in 21 States and Union Territories after the first phase of the general election. Despite a strong support system in the form of ambulances and wheelchairs, shamianas to protect voters from the heat, some of the elderly experienced discomfort. There were also cases of EVMs malfunctioning, the absence of free last-mile connectivity to polling booths and political tussles outside polling wards. As the Election Commission of India tries to achieve the goal of 100% turnout by raising awareness using a variety of platforms, it is important to create a more conducive and convenient atmosphere at polling booths.

R. Srivatsan,

Chennai

It is disappointing that the voter turnout in Tamil Nadu has not been very high despite a strong campaign that a better future lies in one’s exercising his voting right. It was upsetting that a number of names were missing from the voter list which could have been avoided had the voters concerned checked the list earlier. That there were EVMs that malfunctioned in certain booths, thus causing unnecessary delay in casting votes, was equally upsetting. The celebrities who came to vote ended up creating unnecessary commotion.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

While there were a number of complaints that the regular names of the voters were missing in the voter list, on the whole it appears to have been a ‘dry voting pattern’ in Tamil Nadu. It is disappointing though that there was not much enthusiasm to vote. Perhaps it may have been due to an overdose of promises in manifestos. A poor voter turnout is not healthy for a State.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

Election issue

An issue emerging in the general election is employment. Key sectors such as IT, e-commerce and health care are at the forefront of contributing to job opportunities in India by virtue of their growth and startup creation. Job creation, therefore, must be the topmost priority of the next government.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai