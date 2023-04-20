Letters to The Editor — April 20, 2023

April 20, 2023 12:24 am | Updated April 19, 2023 11:19 pm IST

Court versus state

The remission of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape and murder case is a dark moment in India’s democracy (Page 1, “It’s Bilkis today, it can be anybody tomorrow: SC”, April 19). It is an unpardonable act on the part of the government to have granted them this. How could the severe trauma of the survivor and families have been ignored? The top court of the land needs to come down hard on the state especially after the state has said that “it was indeed applying its mind but was claiming privilege” — exemption from disclosing information.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai

These are times where the legislature and the executive are working hand in hand and a large section of the media also seems to be dancing to the tunes of the powers that be. One shudders to imagine what would happen if efforts are made to weaken the judiciary.

Syed Sultan Mohiddin,

Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh

This is an extraordinary case involving blood-chilling acts against women and children. The remission granted to the convicts is an act that has shocked many in the nation. This is also an issue that concerns the safety and rights of women.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

Civil society organisations

It is true that civil society organisations in India have been facing challenges in recent years, restricting their ability to operate and also having a chilling effect on their work. Regarding the government’s approach, it is not uncommon for governments to take a unilateral approach to decision-making. However, this approach can limit the scope for diverse perspectives, leading to decisions that may not be in the best interests of all stakeholders. It is important for the government to engage with civil society and consider their perspectives in decision-making.

Varadarajan C.M.,

Chennai

Heat literacy

The Editorial, “Tragic failure” (April 19), reminded me of an event during my schooldays, in the early 1960s. Rajaji was to address us and we had assembled in the open ground under a blazing sun. Rajaji arrived, saw our plight, just said “my blessings to you all”, and walked away. We could only admire his empathy for us.

A.R. Ramanarayanan,

Chennai

