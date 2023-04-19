ADVERTISEMENT

Letters to The Editor — April 19, 2023
April 19, 2023 12:24 am | Updated April 18, 2023 11:19 pm IST

Student life

The article on saving the lives of young Indians in distress on campuses was food for thought (Editorial page, April 18). The fact is that today, academic results play a vital role in a student’s life, which begins with the race to get a seat in a good institution. The pressure begins here. In fact pressure begins even in school. There needs to be a change in society where everything is not linked to academics and results.

Kopal Vijayvargiya,

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Party hopping

Switching parties by our politicians has become child’s play. How can a political leader leave his party for petty reasons? What happens to the ideologies of the party he belonged to till now? When will the electorate ‘identify’ and reject chameleon-like politicians?

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai

In the court room

One need not be a die-hard conservative to oppose same-sex marriage. One should leave it to the choice of the concerned person. When such a matter does not form a part of the central plateau of Indian constitutional law, why give it so much priority? Especially when there are so many cases of great urgency such as Article 370, electoral bonds, and sedition pending on the desk of the Supreme Court of India?

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

The universally accepted basic feature of marriage is the union of people of the opposite gender. It is strongly felt that the top court must leave this matter to Parliament to decide after detailed discussion on the subject.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

While religious organisations claim that marriage is a “sacred union” and the executive suggests that this is a subject best handled by the legislature, one has LGBTQIA+ organisations demanding equal rights. In such a tussle, compromise and tolerance may be the best options.

Ishtmeet Kaur,

Ludhiana, Punjab

