Letters to the Editor — April 19, 2021

Judicial vacancies

Going by the statement of the Attorney General, 220 vacancies, which is a staggering figure, to the various High Courts have not been filled up. This is apart from the other vacancies in the Supreme Court. There should be no delay, even by a day, in the matter of constitutional appointments. The constitutional parameters in terms of the Preamble and constitutional values of secularism and a welfare state are very clear and should be strictly adhered to in the appointment of judges. Judicial vacancies wreck the Constitution from within. Not disposing of matters in time affects the liberty of the citizen and the right to a speedy trial. It undermines the rule of law and is a challenge to democracy itself. Whoever is to blame for it, either the collegium or the government, it certainly amounts to a constitutional breakdown.

The Supreme Court has insisted upon a time limit and it is only right that a constitutional amendment or a statutory prescription to that effect is brought in for filling up the vacancies. There is no point in playing the blame game.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

India and COVID-19

India has been witnessing a sharp spike in the number of novel coronavirus cases. The first reason is that we, the people, have largely indulged in COVID-19 inappropriate behaviour. Our political leaders of all hues cannot escape their part in this too. Had the central government in consultation with all political parties discussed various ways to check the spike early enough, we would not be in the situation we are in. Perhaps, the Assembly polls this year could have been postponed. According to the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, from February 21, 2020 until March 28, 2021, at least 78 countries and territories across the globe decided to postpone national and subnational elections due to COVID-19, out of which at least 41 countries and territories decided to postpone national elections and referendums. Now, we are in a big mess.

Albert Devakaram,

Chennai

Well-rounded talent

Versatile actor Vivekh enjoyed enormous goodwill. His quick wit, flawless body language, razor sharp intellect, and inimitable style of dialogue delivery, apart from his dedicated involvement in environment and welfare-related causes set him apart. His strong views against superstitions and social evils only enabled him to establish himself in the tinsel world.

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai