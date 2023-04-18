Letters to The Editor — April 18, 2023

April 18, 2023 12:24 am | Updated April 17, 2023 10:59 pm IST

Prayagraj shooting

The double murders in Prayagraj have created two lines — condemnation by various Opposition parties while the public at large seems less enthusiastic to express abhorrence. While the rule of law is irreplaceable in a functioning democracy, it must also be remembered that ‘justice must not only be done but must also be seen to be done’. If a criminal with around 100 cases has managed to thrive and go relatively scot-free for decades, it is an equally and more embarrassing failure of the rule of law. It is this failure of the law to bring offenders to justice that fuels misplaced public euphoria over extrajudicial killings (Page 1, April 17).

Michael Jom,

Thiruvananthapuram

The brazen incident underpins the state of policing. The case is an embarrassment as far as the authorities are concerned and raises issues about police security.

Ruthvik Goud Kasulabad,

Korukonda, Andhra Pradesh

Pentagon leaks 2023

The Pentagon leaks are a grim reminder to other nations about ensuring the confidentiality and safekeeping of top secret files. It is surprising that even after WikiLeaks, no lessons seem to have been learnt.

Balasubramaniam Pavani,

Secunderabad

Milk politics

There is no doubt that Amul pioneered the concept of cooperative dairy farming due to the vision of Verghese Kurien. On the other hand, Nandini is a successful brand in Karnataka. Amul may be the ‘taste of India’ but Nandini is the pride of Karnataka. In this one would like to bring in the example of Karnataka’s banking sector, which resulted in some of the best performing banks. With mergers and consolidations, their identities have been lost. One hopes that Nandini and Amul continue on their distinct paths.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru

It would be unfortunate to have cooperative politics result in a famous dairy cooperative becoming a political weapon — it will cause irreplaceable damage to the legacy of Verghese Kurien and Operation Flood.

Jyotsna D. Vengitti,

Shimoga, Karnataka

