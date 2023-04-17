Letters to The Editor — April 17, 2023

April 17, 2023 12:24 am | Updated April 16, 2023 11:21 pm IST

Pulwama and allegations

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik’s allegations directed at the Prime Minister, the former Home Minister and the National Security Adviser in the matter regarding the Pulwama attack, where 40 paramilitary personnel lost their lives, are far too serious an issue to be swept under the carpet (Page 1, “Opposition targets Modi over Satya Pal Malik’s claims on Pulwama attack”, April 16). It can be safely presumed that the government’s response would never be forthcoming and the otherwise eloquent top leader can be expected to maintain a strict silence. The charge that the tragedy was milked to gain benefit in the elections shows the ruling party in a bad light.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

More than enough information is available in the public domain about the real and imaginary lapses of the leaders of the Opposition parties, so the people of the country can draw their own conclusions about the health of the Opposition. In contrast, the ruling party has been able to successfully maintain an aura of invincibility by ‘sophisticated throttling’ of the information flow, especially from ‘insiders’, since 2014. In this context, the allegations by Mr. Malik try to shed some light on the ‘working style’ of the people who matter in governance. One cannot draw far-reaching conclusions from Mr. Malik’s allegations, but, at the same time, one cannot discard the reality from emerging.

It remains to be seen how well the Opposition is going to convince the common man following these ‘disclosures’, without much support from the traditional visual media.

A. Venkatasubramanian,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Prayagraj shooting

The killing of criminal-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother by ‘assailants’ while in the custody of the Uttar Pradesh police raises disturbing questions about the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh. It is astounding that such killings are hailed by large sections of the media and the general public. The incident serves as a grim reminder to governments in India not to run their own versions of the law through encounter killings and staged shoot-outs.

J. Anantha Padmanabhan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Hardcore criminals, undoubtedly, merit deterrent action according to the law. However, if the agenda of the police is to somehow get rid of them, it only shows the inept handling of the problem. It is a mystery how none of the police personnel was hurt when the perpetrators were pumping a volley of bullets into the victims. The U.P. government should uphold the rule of law, precluding the use of extra-constitutional methods

V. Johan Dhanakumar,

Chennai

