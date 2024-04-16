Letters to The Editor — April 16, 2024

April 16, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

letters to the editor

ADVERTISEMENT

Think and vote

General election 2024 has a deeper implication due to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s socio-politico agenda. It looks like it is another war of independence because of the divisive and hate politics of the BJP, which is dangerous for the unity and integrity of the nation. Democratic values are in great danger. Secularism is fading fast. One government at the Centre with no rights for the States will hamper the growth and development of States. On the one hand, the BJP buys off its opponents, failing which cases are filed against them. Instrumentalities of the government such as the ED and CBI are used towards party ends. On the other hand, the BJP has successfully weaponised Hindutva for electoral gains. The reality is that Hindutva is being used as a smoke screen to hide the crony capitalist policies of the BJP. The real issues facing the nation are unemployment, inflation, poverty, wealth and income inequality, religious polarisation, caste discrimination among others which can never be tackled with the BJP’s agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is imperative that people mobilise themselves to think and act not merely in terms of their perception of one leader but on the basis of which leader will be able to meet the aspirations of the people while uniting the country as a whole. Else, we would be fast heading to one man rule, and not a constitutional form of governance.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Ageless Dhoni’

Julius Caesar came, he saw and he conquered Pharnaces II.

M.S. Dhoni came, he saw and he conquered Wankhade against Mumbai Indians with his swashbuckling four-ball 20 runs laced with a hat-trick of sixes. And, CSK won by 20 runs (‘Sport’ page, April 15).

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.