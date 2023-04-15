Letters to The Editor — April 15, 2023

April 15, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

Opposition unity

The Editorial, “Unity in diversity” (April 14), reminded me of my school days, in the 1950s, when many a teacher talked about the Malayalam equivalent of the said phrase, naanathwathil ekathwam, as a great quality of our country which had just won Independence. In a way, we were freed from the exploitation, by the then rulers, of our diverse geography, history, politics, cultures, religions and languages. After 75 years of democracy, the advice to Opposition parties ‘to recognise their differences and come together’ appears irrelevant. It only urges the Opposition parties to ‘unite’ against the ‘BJP, whose hunger for power is infinite’. Most parties have no ideology as such. ‘Common minimum programmes’ have often failed. The only common ground is a ‘thirst for power’, which corrupts. Parties should strive for ideologies to serve the common people. Unfortunately, personal and family concerns are the prime considerations for most regional parties and some national parties.

P.R.V. Raja,

Pandalam, Kerala

Revisions to history

The purging of India’s past in the name of syllabus revision is a low. In Pakistan, virtually nothing about the Indian freedom movement is taught. Is there a competition with Pakistan?

The dire need of our times is to make our textbooks more inclusive by incorporating life-experiences of the subaltern sections who had been thrown into the periphery and forced to remain there for centuries. Instead, what we witness is a purging of historical truths that are unpalatable to the ruling establishment. It seems this is the time India needs its greatest son Jawaharlal Nehru’s thoughts against exclusiveness more direly than ever. One has to read The Discovery of India to understand this.

Sukumaran C.V.,

Palakkad, Kerala

Closing liquor shops

The decision by the Tamil Nadu government to close down 500 shops run by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited this year, in a move to have a liquor-free Tamil Nadu, may have limitations. Closure is no panacea. The root causes of liquor use/drinking such as poverty, illiteracy, unemployment and stress need to be countered . A multi-pronged approach that includes increased expenditure on the social sectors, sensitisation programmes by roping in doctors and psychiatrists in hot spots, expanding skill development training for local conditions, and a strong political will are what will be the game-changer in the fight against liquor consumption.

R. Srivatsan,

Chennai