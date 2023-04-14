Letters to The Editor — April 14, 2023

April 14, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

The first foray

The Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, and his deputy, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, meeting Congress leaders, and thereafter calling on AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal can only be considered as baby steps towards forming a united Opposition front to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha election (Page, 1, April 13). The parties opposed to the BJP are a long way away from giving definite shape to an Opposition front.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

The meet appears to be mirroring the activity one witnessed earlier at around election time. Will AAP allot any seat to the Congress? The answer is a big no. There is also the legal case of Rahul Gandhi, It is still uncertain which way the NCP will go. People want a strong government. Will the Opposition be able to match the BJP in this?

Yash Pal Ralhan,

Jalandhar, Punjab

Marina eviction drive

The clearing, in Chennai, of fish stalls put up by resident fisherfolk on the busy Marina Beach Loop Road to make way for cars can by no means be justified. The area, next to the sea, has always been their colony with the public patronising the area to buy fish. News reports state that the eviction operation was peaceful. How else would it be? What could the poor fisherfolk do? It is a wrong notion that the poor must always give way to the rich lest we forget that the rich live largely on the concessions of the poor. The decision is one that should be reversed at the earliest. The place must be left exclusively for fisherfolk to vend their wares and eke out a livelihood.

N.G.R. Prasad,

Chennai

Royal victory

It was a royal victory for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in M.S. Dhoni’s 200th match as the captain of CSK. For the kind of depth in the CSK batting line up, the total of 175 was not a big target to chase. It was just complacency in the middle order which resulted in CSK’s defeat. The match was once again Dhoni’s battle. One has to appreciate Sandeep Sharma who kept his nerve to contain CSK.

A.P. Thiruvadi,

Chennai