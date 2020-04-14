Letters to the Editor — April 14, 2020

Policeman attacked

It is atrocious that the hand of an assistant sub inspector of police was severed by people in Patiala (Front page, “11 held for chopping off policeman’s hand,” April 13), when they were asked for curfew passes. This unfortunate incident shows how ignorant some of us have been when it comes to observing the norms to prevent the transmission of the virus. It also speaks volumes about the risks being taken by the police and medical staff. Those who carry out such acts of brutality should be tried in fast-track courts and punished immediately.

J. Eden Alexander,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu

Protests in Surat

The two successive protests by migrant workers in Surat, demanding wages, food and permission to return to their homes are only a genuine manifestation of their anger and frustration at being pushed to the edge of starvation. This is a wake-up call for governments to immediately address their genuine grievances. While the protesters must not resort to violence, such protests should also not be viewed through a narrow law and order prism. That one gets to hear of such a pathetic state of shelter homes in a State showcased as a model of governance is indeed shameful. It does not speak well of the local NGOs either. In this regard, shedding the ideological prejudices, Gujarat would do well to emulate the Kerala government’s handling of such migrant workers. Those in shelter homes must be provided with the basic needs for a dignified living without being treated as social parasites. The enormity of this humongous humanitarian crisis would deserve the Prime Minister’s personal intervention before such violent protests spread like another form of pandemic.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

Call for solidarity

Pope Francis’s call for global solidarity in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic fallout, urging the relaxation of international sanctions, debt relief for poor nations and ceasefire in all conflicts has not come a day too soon (World page, “Banish self-centredness, Pope tells the world,” April 13). The Pope’s Easter message, delivered from a hauntingly empty St. Peter’s Basilica, was totally in tune with the times. The world ought to listen to his exhortation for banishing words like “indifference”, “self-centredness”, “division” and “forgetfulness”. As the whole is affected by a deadly and invisible enemy called COVID-19, it is time for the leaders of nations to come together and take decisive and concerted action to help each other’s population live through the testing times and eventually resume normal life, as urged by the pontiff.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

The corona lexicon

The scourge of coronavirus-centric words has added to or replenished our verbal repertoire. “Outbreak” and “pandemic” are terms that constantly catch our eyes and ring in our ears. “Quarantine”, “self-isolation”, “staying at home” and “staying indoors” have become part of the common parlance.

One abbreviation that appears to be regal, but really simple and humble is PPE. Perhaps there is nobody who is not informed of “social distancing”. The lexicon has organically updated itself by including terms like “corona warriors” to refer to health professionals. It is encouraging that people are getting more sensitised to facts on the disease.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Playing with pandemic

It is both funny and irritating to read about the likelihood of IPL 2020 getting postponed instead of cancelled (“IPL set to be indefinitely postponed,” April 13). What is the dire need to conduct IPL 2020 at any cost? Not conducting the event, it is alleged, would result in huge revenue loss. Of the two losses, lakhs of lives and revenue, which is more precious? Taking a threatening pandemic head on and quelling its resurgence are the paramount issues worldwide. Under these trying circumstances, no one is worried about a sporting event. Wimbledon has been cancelled. The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed by one year. Is IPL 2020 more important than these events?

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu