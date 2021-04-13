Letters to the Editor — April 13, 2021

13 April 2021 00:02 IST

West Bengal elections

The violence in West Bengal during the fourth phase of elections has raised the political temperature in the State, already at boiling point with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the head of ruling Trinamool Congress on the one side and the Opposition BJP backed by its top leaders on the other side unleashing acerbic rhetoric at each other. Though political violence has remained one of the ugliest aspects of the political landscape of West Bengal for decades, the BJP’s aggressive campaigning aimed at capturing power in the country’s most crucial eastern State and an equally proportionate response from the mercurial State leader has now morphed into one of the most intense battles. The Election Commission of India has its task cut now to ensure free and fair elections.

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

The elections have turned into a battle with the Election Commission’s decision to conduct the polls in eight phases, speaking volumes of its partisan stand. It is painful to see the people suffering and even losing their lives. The ECI’s blatant attempt to please Big Brother is deplorable.

Sukumaran C.V.,

Palakkad, Kerala

The ECI’s ability to ensure fair and peaceful polling anywhere depends on the State’s political culture. The paranoid Chief Minister’s intemperate utterances against the central government and the ECI have created an atmosphere of fear. Politicians should not view political power as an end in itself; they should have the humility to accept the people’s mandate.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram

Prince Philip

In the passing of Prince Philip, India has lost an old friend. It was his odd sense of humour which landed him in controversies on many an occasion. One can recollect his having looked at a dilapidated fuse box, quipping that it must reflect the quality of workmanship here. One also recalls Prince Philip reinventing himself as an environmentalist but not before some controversial beginnings.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

Exams and politics

The gathering political storm around the board examinations is unfortunate. I am a student of Class X. Calling off the examinations at this juncture would nullify our hard work over the whole year.

Even deferring the examinations to a later date would not help students in any way. However, physical examinations can be conducted by observing all precautions. A 30% reduction in the syllabus and/or putting off the examinations would amount to risking our future. This has to be considered.

Aanya Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh