Letters to the Editor — April 13, 2020

Way out on MPLADS

I acknowledge that our fight against COVID-19 requires mobilisation of resources. However, there are several mechanisms at the disposal of the government to do so and suspension of the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund is a problematic and unmerited decision. The Congress president has put forward five measures to augment resources and I urge the government to consider her recommendations.

There seems to be a misconception that the MPLADS fund is just another allowance given to a Member of Parliament and, therefore, must be done away with. To clarify — the fund is not meant for personal use and there are several rules and procedures that govern the disbursal of the annual amount of ₹5 crore. It is only within these rules that a Member of Parliament has the discretion to direct expenditure towards the creation of durable community assets based on locally felt needs. For instance, individual benefits, moveable and non-durable assets are not allowed under the scheme and 15% of the total funds is to be utilised for work in areas inhabited by the Scheduled Caste population.

To do away with the MPLADS fund is unacceptable.

A more reasonable formula would have been to mandate that we must spend a certain percentage of the MPLADs fund compulsorily for COVID-19 related infrastructure within the constituency on a need-based basis.

Karti Chidambaram,

Chennai

An extension?

Rising fatalities leave India with no option but to extend the lockdown (Page 1, “14-day extension of lockdown likely”, April 12). Now the question is: what are the stringent actions that are to be taken by a State government to make a difference? And how are the State and Central governments to handle below middle class and the poor whose livelihoods and lives have been stalled? The governments need to focus on this section and provide them with all essentials. The governments can also think of by demarcating zones as colour codes such as red, green and orange.

Amulya Spencer G.,

Eluru, Andhra Pradesh

The government has no other option than to listen to States and save precious lives. Arrangements to provide medical facilities to those affected by COVID-19 and supply of essential commodities to other citizens are a must. Stopping the spread of fake messages and frequent communication is needed using print and social media and other reliable forms of information.

Varun Dambal,

Bengaluru

When measures such as a lockdown, self-quarantine and social distancing are enforced, public trust is essential for success. Political leaders need to focus on public trust. Trust must be developed at the international level too. Sharing of accurate information is also important. Good and positive lessons must be learned from the outbreak.

Nagarajamani M.V.,

Hyderabad

Spare a thought

The national lockdown and the constant flow of news on the COVID-19 pandemic have brought about many changes in our daily lives. While scanning the newspapers and also focusing on finding peace and quiet during the lockdown, very few talk about boosting the spirit of those who have caught the disease and battling the infection. What is the state of mind of those infected or suspect, spending unsettling times alone in quarantine and isolation wards? Listening to chirping birds and sitting in a balcony drinking a cup of hot coffee might not be a luxury everyone has. Not every one is lucky to be at home with family or bombard social networking sites with recipes and workout tips. Somewhere a mother misses her son who is alone and away, or a wife worries about her husband working overseas. They miss their families and are living through a nightmare. Let us spare a thought for them too.

Priyanka Vikram,

Chennai