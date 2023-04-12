Letters to The Editor — April 12, 2023

April 12, 2023 12:24 am | Updated April 11, 2023 11:05 pm IST

The Congress’s take

The Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary did drive home the point of the state of national governance and the politics of the BJP (Editorial page, April 11). But how far the Congress party, claiming itself to be the “principal Opposition party”, is doing justice to its role is what will make the difference between today and tomorrow. Editorial articles are largely read by the educated elite whose numbers hardly count when it comes to votes. The mass of present-day voters can be won over only with the gift of the gab and promises of development. It is time the Congress reaches out to the masses, systematically, seriously and rhetorically.

V. Subbarao,

Mumbai

It was amusing to read the article. Has the leader spent time analysing the party’s past record in governance and the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government’s years when she was chairperson of the UPA?

K.R. Rangarajan,

Hyderabad

There was a sense of desperation in the article. The Opposition must fight 2024 targeting the government’s failures rather than targeting an individual. The Congress has to work shoulder to shoulder with the regional parties rather than play boss.

Vinyas Holla,

Chennai

Politics over milk

Trust politicians to milk everything for the purpose of electoral gains, milk included! The entry of Amul is being opposed in Karnataka mainly because it is based in Gujarat. Nothing can be more silly or whimsical than this. What if Gujarat bans the sale of electronic goods made in Bengaluru? Amul is certainly not a Gujarati brand anymore and is very pan-Indian.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

