Letters to The Editor — April 11, 2023

April 11, 2023 12:24 am | Updated April 10, 2023 11:16 pm IST

India’s tiger count

The new milestone achieved in conserving India’s tiger population needs to be sustained. As poaching is a threat, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change must rope in premier investigative bodies that work with international inputs to curb the illegal wildlife trade. Also, the robust management of national parks is needed to ensure that the big cats can thrive. Man-animal conflicts need to be attended to too.

Manas Agarwal,

New Delhi

The tiger census results released by the Prime Minister show that Project Tiger is out of danger. But still, there is no room for complacency as there are traditional threats such as agricultural and industrial expansion, mining, poaching for skin, dangers from the ‘traditional’ medicine trade as well as emerging issues such as climate change and the concentration of tigers in few forest pockets leading to limited chances for gene pool enhancement. All these factors need to be looked into by focusing on sustainable coexistence, roping in local people, increasing reserves and getting proper scientific advice in tiger conservation.

R. Srivatsan,

Chennai

That India could have over 3,000 wild tigers is heartening. Tiger conservation must lead to the proper conservation of other species and forests. Factors such as climate change that include flooding must also be taken into account.

Omkar S. Ingavale,

New Delhi

The scientists and the experts conserving Indian wildlife must be credited for their stupendous dedication in achieving the shining figures. Better conservation and sensitising society will enable the sustained growth of tigers even in unprotected areas. There also needs to be increased funding and latest counting methodology techniques.

Jayasekharan V.P.,

Payyanur, Kannur, Kerala

With more big cats now that will require large swathes of contiguous habitat to support their requirements, it remains to be seen how the authorities are able to manage this aspect of conservation.

Michael Jom,

Thiruvananthapuram

Scrubbing out history

That the NCERT is now moving to ‘delete’ parts of the syllabus that cover the Mughal era, the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and other major but politically ‘inconvenient’ events only highlights the exact motive — a larger plot to establish an ideology under the guise of syllabus simplification. Will our great country slowly move to become a radical state like some of its neighbours? There cannot be an absence of secular values.

J. Radhakrishna Kurup,

Ettumanoor, Kottayam, Kerala

Where is India’s history without the immense contributions and influence of the Mughals who made a mark in the fields of administration, art, music, literature, culture, and even splendid architecture?

Sridhar Rao,

Secunderabad

The powers-that-be need to know that history is essential. Students need to have access to a comprehensive swathe of history.

There are many aspects to history and you cannot reduce the subject to a thin slice. When a tourist visits the Red Fort and the Taj Mahal, one of the first things the tourist guide tells you is that these spectacular monuments were built by the Mughals. Are the new censors going to change this?

History is essential in human capital formation.

Ishita Patidar,

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

Five sixes at Ahmedabad

The five consecutive sixes by Rinku Singh to seal a three-wicket win for Kolkata Knight Riders is representative of the wholesome entertainment that the IPL is. The monstrous clobbering was riveting, spreading joy among youngsters and senior citizens alike. The Indian Premier League is living up to its script.

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

