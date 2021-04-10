Letters to the Editor — April 10, 2021

Warming earth

A (Reuters) report, “Coal in power mix hits peak in over 2 years” (April 9), says, “The share of coal and lignite rose to 78.9% for the quarter ended March 31, from 75.9% a year earlier, a Reuters analysis of daily load despatch data from regulator POSOCO showed.” Already 110 countries have pledged carbon-neutrality by 2050, including all the EU, the U.S., Japan, and Brazil; some pledged earlier — Finland by 2035, and Sweden by 2045. India is a laggard and has not pledged. The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres specifically requested India to get off coal. But the National “Action Plan on Climate Change” has little such bold action as retrofitting of cities, transportation, and industries. It is more about “adaptation” and does not calculate the decline of greenhouse gases emission. We are moving toward a temperature increase of 3.5°C or more by the end of the century, which will be catastrophic.

Clarence Maloney,

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

On termination

The article, “Abortion is a woman’s right” (Editorial page, April 8), which criticises the new abortion law, is yet another example of the lack of awareness on an important problem concerning women.

The most common cause for abortions in India, especially the later trimester abortions, is ‘sex-preference’.

If the practice of Medical Boards is done away with, as suggested in the article, the ultimate result would be a worsening of the sex ratio in the near future. It is a misconception that the government has separate pay or allowances for members of these Boards; they are senior practising members of the medical profession enlisted by the government.

It is an irony that women's rights activists suggest that technological advancements should be used to abort women in their late trimester, “as is the trend worldwide”. This only smacks of their ignorance of the dynamics of late trimester abortions.

Dr. D. Sitaram,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

Staying safe

In the present scenario, vaccine for all is an unattainable task. The focus must be on inculcating COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among the masses. leaders from all walks of life should enlighten all people about the importance of preventive measures. There is no use in sparring over the availability or non-availability of vaccine doses. The nation should act as one in its most trying time.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

Free these elephants

It was sad to read the report, “Elephant’s death triggers anger” (April 9), on an incident in a temple in Kerala. I wonder why temples need elephants at all as an elephant’s rightful place is the jungle.

And, what has happened is not the first such incident. All true devotees should ensure that such captive elephants are set free as soon as possible.

A.R. Ramanarayanan,

Chennai