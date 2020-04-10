Letters to the Editor — April 10, 2020

A calibrated exit

While the COVID-19 pandemic poses a huge health risk, an extension of the lockdown would prove costly. Since economic activities have come to a grinding halt, every section of the society, particularly the poor, have had to suffer immeasurable hardships. Prolonging the lockdown would only deepen the crisis. A calibrated exit, as recommended by an expert committee, should be considered. While districts reporting a high number of cases can remain shut, those reporting low infection numbers can be opened up with strict riders. That said, as there is no indication of the COVID-19 menace disappearing in the near future, people need to internalise new norms. Physical distancing and maintaining hygiene need to become part of everyday life.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

Right to health

Instead of being a basic right, over time healthcare has become a privilege of the affluent. The G7 countries, leaders of the capitalist order, need to reflect and ensure a more equitable distribution of wealth. India has to prioritise revival of public sector units in the pharmaceutical industry, instead of depending on China for ingredients. We should strengthen government healthcare institutions and stop corporatisation of hospitals. It is time to put people at the centre of the growth narrative.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

Suspending MPLADS

While a cut in the emoluments of MPs was on the cards, the government’s decision to suspend funds for MPLADS appears to have been taken in haste and will severely impact developmental and infrastructure work in the MPs’ constituencies (Editorial “For better use,” April 9). With the lockdown having affected a huge segment of the population, the funds for MPLADS could have been utilised to ameliorate the suffering of those whose incomes have dried up. The government would do well to reconsider its decision or at least restrict the time of suspension of the scheme to one year instead of two.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru

Empower the States

The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly exposed the perils of over-centralisation of powers at the Centre (Editorial page, “Needed, greater decentralisation of power,” April 9). The States would have responded with better welfare measures to benefit the poor and would have made adequate provision of personal protection equipment for doctors and healthcare workers, if they had financial autonomy to raise the necessary funds. The time has come for some radical reforms to decentralise powers and fully empower the States in most matters, except defence and foreign affairs.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad

No one can have any grievance with the considered views of the writer, but this is an unprecedented situation. If different States adopt different methods of varying intensity, we won’t overcome this crisis. Preventive measures must be uniform across the country. The Central government’s decisions cannot be faulted. Once it is appreciated that we have little choice in combating this invisible monster, we will not see the Constitution as being disregarded.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur