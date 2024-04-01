Letters to The Editor — April 1, 2024

April 01, 2024 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST

CAA applications

The government, one feels, should go about the task of certifying Indian citizens slowly and cautiously (Page 1, “CAA Rules silent on fate of rejected applications”, March 31). It is imperative that it gives the benefit of doubt to people and never leave them in the lurch. One should not be oblivious to the fact that India’s gross domestic product (GDP) has been rising in recent years not only because of Indian citizens but also due to normal residents, whose centre of economic interest lies in the country. Moreover, it must be remembered that India believes in the philosophical canon, ‘the world is family’. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act should have this as the base and proceed further.

S. Ramakrishnasayee,

Chennai

Heed the warnings

As most parts of the country brace for a scorching summer, the India Meteorological Department has warned of above-normal temperatures and looming heatwaves. It is crucial for States to heed these warnings, prepare for heatwaves, and address long-term climate change impacts. Sustainable solutions such as improved water management and increased green cover are essential. Additionally, awareness about heatwave preparedness and access to cooling shelters must be prioritised, especially for vulnerable populations. Beyond discomfort, heatwaves pose significant risks to public health, agriculture, and the economy.

Dr. Vijaykumar H.K.,

Raichur, Karnataka

