Letters to The Editor — April 1, 2023

No to dahi

The leaders of certain States taking offence to the printing of the word dahi on dairy products on the premise that it shall promote Hindi is ridiculous and is the height of insecurity (Inside pages, “Will not print dahi on Aavin curd packets: Tamil Nadu”, March 30)”. All States are gradually evolving a cosmopolitan outlook and generic names of products that originate in one particular State are becoming accepted. In the same breath, southern-made films are a big draw in the northern States. Does this amount to sacrificing Hindi at the altar of other languages?

Deepak Singhal,

Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Court on hate speech

Hate speech is fast becoming a routine feature of public life in India. The rise of the right wing has increased the insecurities of the minorities (Inside pages, “SC slams ‘silence of state’ on ‘vicious circle’ of hate against minorities”, March 30). The dissemination of hate is threatening to change the liberal secular polity. Bigots seem to adopt their own rules with only one end game.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

NExT and format confusion

Medical students confront another problem — the conduct of the National Exit Test (NExT) that is required for admission to post-graduate medical programmes and to obtain a licence to practise medicine in India. It could be held next year, in January 2024. With nine months left, medical students face uncertainty. Authorities in many colleges seem unsure of the examination format — whether it is ‘MCQ’ or multiple choice questions, and valuation by ‘OMR’, or optical mark recognition. Students are just not ready and the authorities need to act quickly to clear the air. The draft regulations for NExT are supposed to have been released by the National Medical Commission, but many are confused.

R. Ilango,

Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu