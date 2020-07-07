Letter to the Editor — July 7, 2020

Now, an eye on Bhutan

After ‘laying claim’ to India’s Galwan Valley and emerging as the possible shadow behind an aggressive Nepal, an expansionist China seems to have made its next rapid move — by fixing its eyes on Bhutanese territory (Page 1, “China doubles down in claims on eastern Bhutan boundary”, July 6). The world needs to find an answer to this emerging pattern of China pursuing its contested territorial claims, old and new, against its neighbours, land and maritime.

S.S. Paul,

Chakdaha, Nadia, West Bengal

After the Galwan Valley, China is now targeting Bhutan, the world’s happiest country, by stirring up a border dispute with it. Is the ‘Middle Kingdom’ on an unchecked land-grabbing spree? As Arunachal Pradesh borders China, will the Chinese forces indulge in incursions there too? The Narendra Modi government must send a message loud and clear to China that India will never make compromises when it comes to ensuring the integrity of its border with China. Why the United Nations is stoically silent on the Chinese administration’s misadventures is anybody’s guess.

K. Pradeep,

Chennai

The Prime Minister’s reference to the age of expansionism being over is a smart way to deal with China. With Bhutan the newest target, the rest of the world needs to adopt a strategy to stop its moves to encroach on territory. China’s “chequebook diplomacy” and also unfair trade practices should be exposed at the international level to dent its power.

Abdul Rahman,

Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh

Follow standards

The reports on the probable launch date — as early as August 15 — for an Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine only points to how politics and bureaucracy, in a desperate search for a cure, is trying to make haste. Expert advice repeatedly highlights the need for the ‘candidate’ meeting efficacy and safety standards first (Page 1, “Vaccine trials take 6 to 9 months: WHO Chief Scientist”, July 6). We have also had the example of a yoga guru’s much-hyped ‘Coronil’ being challenged. It is far better and prestigious for India to take credit at the end of an arduous and painstaking scientific journey than resort to uncertain shortcuts which would only invite ignominy and a fall from grace.

Chanchal Nandy,

Durgapur, West Burdwan, West Bengal

The urgency shown by the Indian Council of Medical Research seems illogical and unrealistic. Researchers usually need years to secure funding, approvals and to piece together study results to successfully launch a cure. On what basis is the ICMR setting such a short deadline? As the premier biomedical research agency, the ICMR is expected to ensure that proper standards are followed and met.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

It brings a ray of clarity when a leading scientist makes an open statement about vaccine development. The ICMR should definitely remove the ambiguity in its standards and follow proper research methodology and protocols. India must not get into a rat race with other countries, especially when the pandemic has taught us that our sense of pride and dominance is puerile and flimsy. There have to be only conventional trials followed by scientific and stringent measures.

Dr. Jayasekharan V.P.,

Thayineri, Payyanur, Kerala

Truth and justice

The judiciary’s handling of the Sattankulam case, where there has been diligence in unearthing the truth behind the gruesome murders, will send the right message to the guardians of the law. While one must welcome the swift action of the police higher-ups, I pray that the court comes down heavily on the offenders so that those who take the law into their own hands remember that the judiciary stands like a beacon of hope and justice.

Mani Nataraajan,

Chennai