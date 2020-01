No doubt “legal size paper” offers a wide range of flexibility and comfort in the compilation of lengthy administrative matters in the judiciary. However, as the present government is ambitious about increasing digital literacy and outreach in the country, it is the right time to shift to e-editions in court administrative affairs (“End use of legal size paper, CJI urged”, October 6).

Sateesh Reddy Kanaganti,

Nalgonda, Telangana