Leader denigration

It is unfortunate that leaders make such unsavoury comments about people who fought for the freedom of the country (OpEd page, “The calumny against Gandhi”, February 11) After critiquing Nehru, it now seems to be the tragic fate of the Father of the Nation to suffer such taunts. The freedom struggle was neither an “adjustment” nor a favour done by the colonial masters to India. Millions of freedom fighters did not suffer imprisonment, loss of family life, death, bullets or lathicharges in vain for such appalling comments. Mahatma Gandhi was one of the tallest world leaders and he does not need any endorsement, good or bad. The world acknowledges his sacrifice and his contribution. In his autobiography, Gandhi wrote, “In judging myself, I shall try to be as harsh as truth, as I want others also to be.” How many of our present day leaders can make such an assertion? None I guess. Our leaders of an earlier generation including the Father of the Nation who have sacrificed and made India a free nation deserve better. Disrespecting national leaders should be made punishable in law.

H.N. Ramakrishna,

Bengaluru