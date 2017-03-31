Language barrier

The Centre’s replacement of English signs on highway milestones with ones in Hindi is bound to stir a hornet’s nest in Tamil Nadu (“Vaiko against Hindi signages on highways”, March 30). This ill-advised move is being silently carried out in roads passing through Vellore, Gudiyatham and Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. Medical tourism has grown significantly in the recent past in Vellore and many patients from abroad flock there for treatment. They will blink at milestones that are not in English. It will also inconvenience those who don’t know Hindi. I hope the Centre will refrain from introducing Hindi surreptitiously.

S. Vaithianathan,

Madurai

National highways are used by people from different States speaking different languages. One can’t expect drivers to know English. This ‘imposition of Hindi’ argument that Mr. Vaiko has brought up is unnecessary now. It’s only because of this argument being thrust on us every now and then on us that an entire generation in Tamil Nadu did not learn an extra language, which is useful.

S. Vairamani,

Karaikudi