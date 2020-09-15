LAC stand-off

15 September 2020 00:45 IST

Coming as it did in the backdrop of a long military stand-off at the Line of Actual Control, the diplomatic dialogue between India and China was no doubt much awaited (Page 1, “Status quo on LAC after Jaishankar-Wang meet”, September 14). There is some some consolation that there have not been vitriolic statements, but only time will tell if the unpredictable Asian Giant will actually follow rules. With winter approaching, it would be inhuman and illogical for troops to endure the biting weather in one of the most inhospitable terrains of the world. The effort now must be toward continuous dialogue.

Nalini Vijayaraghavan,

Thiruvananthapuram

China may not return to the status quo ante of April after having achieved territorial gains across the LAC. So, as in Siachen, the Indian Army would have to stay put in the rarefied heights to prevent further losses. Continuous rounds of talks between military commanders and diplomatic officials have not achieved much. Nor is third party intervention acceptable to India on an issue that is essentially bilateral. Since war is too serious a business to be left to the generals, it is time the Prime Minister and China’s President discuss the boundary issue on the hotline.

Kangayam R. Narasimhan,

Chennai

The Moscow agreement smacks of more of the same priorities, with the emphasis being laid on troops “quickly” disengaging and moving back to earlier locations. All of us know what these endless talks have given us: next to nothing, with the Chinese even refusing to state on maps, what their perception of the LAC is. I sincerely hope that the establishment does not fall into the Chinese trap.

As a veteran, I am tired of hearing this absurdity of ‘Perceived LAC’. How long can we continue with this defence of a geographical area based on differing perceptions, which even led to the top executive of the country stating on national media that no territory of India has been lost, leaving everyone bewildered? The LAC can no more be a perception. It must be demarcated before any de-escalation can commence, and this is doable now that the Indian Army is fully mobilised. Indeed it is now or never, as any step back without this precondition being met is fraught with the danger of further episodes of salami slicing by the Chinese, and our officers and men getting involved in unsoldierly (for want of a better word) combat and possible deaths. Additionally, that a demarcated LAC is essential to holding someone accountable for its defence, is plain, basic logic.

R.N. Padmasenan,

Tripunithura, Kochi, Kerala