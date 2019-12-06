KPL betting scam

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) appears to be making more inroads into the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) scam that has rocked the State. On Tuesday, another skeleton tumbled out of the KPL closet with the arrest of KSCA member and former State cricketer Sudheendra Shinde, who is believed to have been involved in match-fixing. The city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has also urged cricketers involved in the scam to spill the beans and not wait until the cops knock on the players’ door. The police have also spared no efforts to quiz film stars and models who were seen hobnobbing with the KPL team management representatives. Great job, indeed.
N.J. Ravi Chander,
Bengaluru
