Koneru Humpy’s stupendous comeback by winning the World rapid chess championship is inspiring for another reason too. Women sportspersons like Serena Williams, Mary Kom and now Koneru Humpy have proved that motherhood is no longer an obstacle as well when it comes to pursuing their dreams. Role models for many acorss the world, they do serve as an inspiration with their determination, sincerity and hard work (Editorial, “Humpy reigns”, December 31).

Vidhya B. Ragunath,

Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu