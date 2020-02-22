Keeping poverty away

The Indian government is doing a significant amount of window dressing to make sure that U.S. President Donald Trump’s gaze does not fall on anything deemed unsightly. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is building a huge wall to keep a slum out of sight of the U.S. President. The Uttar Pradesh government has released water into the heavily polluted Yamuna river to get rid of foul smell. These involve spending crores of rupees and upending the lives and livelihoods of people who struggle to make ends meet. Instead of trying to whitewash India’s poverty, the government must show its will and commitment to bring real change.

Venu G.S.,

Kollam, Kerala

It is said that the long wall that is being built in Ahmedabad is just to hide the slums and the dwellers there from the U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to the city on Monday. It is reported that the shanty dwellers too have been served notices to vacate for the time being in view of Mr. Trump’s visit. What I am unable to understand is how all this can be hidden from the visiting dignitary while the media, both print and electronic, all over the world have discussed this matter threadbare. It is likely that Mr. Trump has already been briefed on the developments.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai