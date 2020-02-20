Letters20 February 2020 01:10 IST
Kashmir beckons
Updated: 20 February 2020
The number of initiatives being taken by the administration in Kashmir to improve the economy as well as to generate employment cannot be dismissed. But unending communication curbs since August 5 as far as the common man is concerned has slowed down growth. It is not surprising that such moves have only attracted criticism from other countries. Without a shadow of a doubt, tourism revenue has gone down substantially.
There is an inertness in the Valley especially as educational institutions and routine day-to-day life is far from normal. Unless systems are restored, efforts to attract investors will not even be tepid (Inside pages, “J&K woos investors with ample land”, February 19).
R. Sridharan,
Chennai
